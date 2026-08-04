Spotify And Merlin Strike Licensing Deal For Fan-Made Covers And Remixes

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify and Merlin have signed a new licensing agreement that will allow fans to create AI-powered covers and remixes using recordings from participating independent labels and artists represented by Merlin.

The agreement expands Spotify’s responsible AI initiative beyond the major labels, giving Merlin’s global membership the option to participate in a licensed system that lets fans create and share AI-generated versions of songs while ensuring artists and rightsholders are compensated. The feature will be offered as a paid add-on for Spotify Premium subscribers.

Merlin, which represents thousands of independent record labels and distributors worldwide, said the agreement is built around artist choice, allowing participating members to decide whether their catalogs can be used for the new AI-powered creation tools. Artists who opt in will receive compensation when their music is used to create licensed covers and remixes.

“Independent music has always been at the forefront of innovation, and it’s important that our members have the opportunity to participate in new technologies on their own terms,” Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota said. “This agreement ensures our members can decide how they engage with AI while creating new opportunities for artists, labels and fans.”

Spotify said the feature is designed around three core principles: artist consent, proper credit and fair compensation. The company said participating artists and songwriters will share in the revenue generated by AI-created covers and remixes, creating an additional income stream alongside traditional streaming royalties.

The Merlin agreement follows Spotify’s previously announced licensing deal with Universal Music Group and is part of a broader effort to bring AI-generated derivative works onto licensed platforms rather than leaving them to unlicensed services. Spotify has also said it is working with Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Believe on similar artist-first AI initiatives.

Spotify has not announced a launch date or pricing for the Premium add-on, but said more details will be released ahead of its public rollout.