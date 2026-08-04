David Beard is the author of the revealing new book “All Summer Long:
Conversations with The Beach Boys from Surfin’ to SMiLE.”
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/david-beard/id1316200737?i=1000779088456
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3vGMRiZV3D5aTT682GKXS5?si=xUmqwxypTXevMiBv01CMXw
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/david-beard-339912091
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/42fe606a-3986-480f-8c35-ecfeeb3605ee/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-david-beard