The Lefsetz Letter: Lily Allen Scales Down

Just how many Lily Allen fans are there anyway?

What Lily Allen does best is publicity. She’s got the press in the palm of her hand. She’s not so outrageous that she’s dismissed, yet unlike so many unthinking pop stars she does not come across as pure vanilla.

So…

This is what the press wants.

Especially the English press. Clickbait. Now Lily Allen put out an album delineating her relationship with David Harbour, who has a high profile is based on his appearance in “Stranger Things.” Therefore, there was inherent interest from both the public, because this is a smash of a TV show, and the media gossipmongers…

But what we’re selling here is music.

Now in truth, Allen has never broken big in the U.S. She does have a presence in the U.K., and unlike most of her contemporaries she has not hit and faded away, every few years she manages some kind of comeback.

Now if Mick Jagger made an album about his love life, naming names, or Keith Richards about his drug life, down and dirty and honest, believe me, the press would be all over it, and people would listen to the album to decode the clues.

Give Allen credit, she knows how to strike a chord with the public. So you get some looky-loos, people who will listen to the music and check it out, but how many hard core fans has Allen truly got?

This is not the seventies, concert tickets are not cheap. You don’t go on a whim. You go if you’re a hard core fan, unless the act is a superstar and you want to brag that you were in the building, part of the mania.

So with a personal album like “West End Girl,” the thinking public, those who want more than platitudes, pay attention and listen and go to the show as a badge of honor. Which they did, first time around.

But then…

There’s all this scuttlebutt about Allen’s show being only an hour and only the new album and her not talking to the audience and…

In truth, paying so much, people expect ninety minutes of music. But the truth also is that the mania is over. The album came out nearly a year ago, it’s hard to keep a stunt like this going in the public eye. And it is a stunt. A calculated stunt. Which Allen does incredibly well. But in a world where you can shoot someone in the morning and by the next day it’s old news and the day after no one talks about it, you strike when the iron is hot, because the heat evaporates really quickly.

Now if you’re doing a greatest hits show it’s different.

But the truth is Allen doesn’t have any greatest hits in America, never mind people who want to hear them.

Now all those women, and it was mostly women, who went to the show on the first leg… They’ve been there, they’ve done that. To now go and see the same thing with 10,000 more people? That’s no longer an intimate experience, do you really want to spend all that cash? And you know exactly what she’s going to play and she’s already played it and you’ve already seen it.

So other than the hard core… Are there enough casual fans to support arena shows?

Well all we have to do is go to Spotify. Where we find that “West End Girl” has no track with triple digit millions in a world where household names who play said arenas have BILLIONS! “Pussy Palace”…you know she loved titling the song that…has 40 million streams. Four others break 20 million. All the rest have less. And let’s not forget, these are worldwide figures. Allen is a star in the U.K., and most of the streams were probably over there. But still…you’ve got this few streams and you expect to play arenas?

Who ever thought this was a good idea is the same person who thought putting Post Malone in stadiums this summer was a slam dunk.

Furthermore, for all the b.s. about overpriced tickets… Turns out, as insiders know, fans can just as easily choose not to go. Even worse, I don’t think this show is really price dependent, there just aren’t enough Lily Allen fans across the U.S. for her to play arenas.

I’m glad she was honest, didn’t come up with some cockamamie statement about health or costs or unions or… She owned that she couldn’t sell the big buildings. And in the scaled down venues she’s gonna play the fans will be satiated with this show. Which is fine.

But, once again, do not equate press with fandom. These two have diverged significantly in the past fifteen years. Press doesn’t reach most consumers and even if it does, readers shrug. Because they know it’s hype, part of a machine. They have their ear to the ground, they know what’s hot, they know if they want to go. In truth, the entertainment business is always one step behind the public. Movie studios thought that superhero movies were bulletproof. But all of a sudden, so many members of the public were burned out.

If you’ve got something hot, milk it right away, don’t delay. Because maintaining heat is nearly impossible in today’s world.

Now in the old days, the music meant enough that shows were not hit dependent. Today it’s about…today. Sell as many tickets as you can right now, when the public is focused, because there might not be tomorrow.

This is what happens when you live in the echo chamber, when you’re so far up your own ass that you’ve got no idea what is truly going on with public sentiment.

Ironically, I don’t think this will hurt Allen’s career a whit. Because she retains her identity, and there are a good number of people who are addicted to her antics and music.

Just not as many as she and her handlers and the media thought there were.