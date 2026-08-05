CMA Announces New Class Of Women’s Leadership Academy

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association (CMA) has announced the fifth class of its Women’s Leadership Academy, bringing together 16 women from across the country music business for a 12-week leadership development program.

The academy began August 2 with a welcome reception at The Chloe Nashville, followed by its first official session on Aug. 3. Designed for high-performing professionals, the program combines executive coaching, leadership training and peer mentoring to help participants develop their careers while building lasting industry connections.

“Every new class of the Women’s Leadership Academy reminds me how much talent and heart exist in this industry,” said Tiffany Kerns, CMA’s Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Philanthropy.

“This program was built to outlast its 12 weeks. The relationships, confidence and perspective these women gain stay with them well beyond the program. Watching this cohort step into the program with such openness and ambition has been inspiring, and I know they’ll carry that same spirit forward as they help define what’s next for our business.”

This year’s class includes Elisabeth Ashley, Kelly Bolton of Warner Records, Victoria Cappelli Greiner of AEG Presents, Annie Flook of AXS, Hannah Galluzzi of MCA, Claire Heinichen of Spotify, Lindsay Hyslop of BMG, Lucia Kaminsky of The Sandbox, Marne McLyman of Maverick Nashville, Kelsey Middleton of TRACK mgmt, Amanda Quinton of Quinton Digital, Alexis Rosenberg of WME, Jamie Sudhalter of The Core Entertainment, Randi Tolbert of Q Prime South, Margaret Tomlin of Sony Music Nashville and Jamie Lynn Younger of Big Loud.

Throughout the program, participants will work with executive coaches Lisa Gamble of Gamble Coaching & Consulting LLC and Nicole Provonchee of Bright Blue Consulting. Sessions will focus on leadership skills including personal branding, career advancement, conflict management, negotiation, self-advocacy, influence and confidence.

As part of the academy’s fifth anniversary, CMA is also launching the Women’s Leadership Academy Alumni Network. The new initiative brings together nearly 80 graduates from all five classes to provide ongoing opportunities for mentorship, professional development and networking after participants complete the program.