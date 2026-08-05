Country Artist Niklas Juritsch Signs To Range Music Label

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Austrian singer/songwriter Niklas Juritsch has signed a label deal with Range Music, a division of Range Media Partners. Juritsch is the imprint’s first-ever international country artist, and Range Music will release Juritsch’s forthcoming music as he prepares to relocate to Nashville and launch the next chapter of his career.

Originally from Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, Austria, Juritsch has emerged as one of Europe’s fastest-rising country artists, building a loyal following through his blend of modern country, Americana and roots-driven songwriting. His music pairs heartfelt storytelling with an international perspective, reflecting both his European upbringing and lifelong connection to American country music.

The signing comes after several years of steady momentum throughout Europe and the U.S., during which he’s garnered upward of eight million combined digital streams for tracks such as “Born for Leaving” (4M streams), “Summertime” (2M streams), “Like a Home” (2M streams) and “In Love Right Now” (1M streams). He has nearly 100,000 monthly Spotify listeners, spanning multiple international markets, demonstrating his cross-border audience development.

Juritsch has performed at major country events including London’s Lil Nashville, American SpeedFest in the U.K., Sweden’s Buckle Up Country Fest, and multiple appearances at Nashville’s famed Whiskey Jam at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. He has also spent the past year writing in Nashville while collaborating with a growing community of American songwriters and producers.

“Signing with Range is a dream come true,” says Juritsch. “Nashville has always felt like home creatively. Moving there to write, record, and immerse myself in the songwriting community is something I’ve worked toward for years. I’m incredibly grateful to have found a team that believes in my music and my long-term vision. I can’t wait to share this next chapter with listeners around the world.”

Jack Minihan, Managing Partner at Range Media Partners and Range Music: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Niklas as an artist on Range Music’s label. From the moment we heard his music, it was clear that he has a unique voice, a genuine connection to his songwriting, and the type of artistry that can resonate with audiences around the world. We believe in Niklas’ vision and are thrilled to be part of this next chapter as he moves to Nashville, immerses himself in the songwriting community, and continues building his career as an artist.”

Liam Sullivan, Founder and Artist Manager of Deep Cuts Management Co., adds, “Niklas has dedicated years to developing his craft, and this signing is a testament to his talent, work ethic, and commitment to becoming the best artist he can be. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a long-term international career rooted in Nashville, and Range Music shares that vision. We are excited to partner with a team that understands Niklas as an artist and believes in the future we are building together.”

Juritsch is currently in the studio working on his debut releases with Range Music, with new music expected later this year.