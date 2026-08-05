DICE Lands First Australian Festival Ticketing Partnership With Wildlands

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing platform DICE has signed its first Australian festival partnership, becoming the exclusive primary ticketing provider for Wildlands Festival beginning with the event’s 2026-27 edition.

According to IQ Magazine, the festival, produced by Australia’s Untitled Group, will take place in Brisbane on Dec. 31, 2026, and Perth on Jan. 2, 2027. The partnership marks a significant milestone in DICE’s continued expansion into the Australian live entertainment market. ([IQ Magazine][1])

Under the agreement, DICE will handle primary ticketing for the festival, bringing its mobile-first platform and fan-focused features to one of Australia’s leading New Year’s music events.

“Wildlands has always been about more than the music – it’s about the connections people make and the moments that stay with them long after,” said Courtney Tahar, Head of Ticketing at Untitled Group. “We’re obsessive about every part of that experience, and ticketing is no exception. DICE gets that – and that’s exactly why we wanted them involved.”

Andrew Foggin, Chief Commercial Officer at DICE, said the agreement represents an important step for the company’s growth in the region.

“Australia has one of the most passionate live music audiences in the world, and Wildlands reflects that energy,” Foggin said. “Partnering with Untitled Group on this is a big moment for DICE, and we’re looking forward to connecting their fanbase through our platform.”

Wildlands, now entering its seventh year, has become a staple of Australia’s summer festival calendar. The traveling event stages editions in Brisbane and Perth over the New Year holiday and has built a reputation for showcasing major electronic, hip-hop and dance artists. The upcoming festival will be headlined by John Summit, Dom Dolla and Peggy Gou.

The partnership continues DICE’s international growth following its acquisition by live entertainment platform Fever in 2025. The company has been expanding its presence with venues, promoters and festivals worldwide as it builds its footprint in key live music markets.