German Promoter Restructures Management

GERMANY (vip-booking) – German booking agency and concert promoter Mewes Entertainment Group (MEG), part of DEAG, has introduced a new management structure and expanded its team as part of plans to grow its touring and events business.

The changes took effect on 1 August 2026 and include the appointment of Tobias Stockmann as senior project manager at the company’s Munich office. Stockmann will be responsible for market development, booking, budgeting and project management, overseeing projects from acquisition through to delivery.

MEG said his experience across club tours and large-scale productions would support the company’s efforts to enter new markets and expand its portfolio.

The Hamburg-based company has also appointed three executives to new operational leadership roles.

Zuzana Kürsten has become director of touring and operations, with responsibility for managing the touring team, resource allocation and capacity planning. She will also act as a link between the chief executive and MEG’s operational teams.

Christian Bandow has been named director of booking and corporate events. His responsibilities include leading the touring and corporate events team, coordinating client enquiries, securing new projects and overseeing staff development and trainee programmes.

Corinna Wulf has been appointed director of finance, taking overall responsibility for accounting, controlling and financial coordination between MEG’s business units and management.

MEG said the structure would create more specialised teams in Hamburg while establishing Munich as a new operational hub under Stockmann’s leadership.

“With the restructuring and increased specialisation of our management team, we are taking the next step in our expansion,” said MEG chief executive Jan Mewes. “We are broadening our company structure and creating the organisational conditions needed to further strengthen our market position.”

The company also confirmed that Anne Pfüller left MEG at the end of July after several years with the business. MEG thanked her for her contribution to the company’s development.