Kevin Barton Steps Down As Executive Producer Of Departure Festival & Conference

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Kevin Barton has stepped down as Executive Producer of Departure Festival & Conference, ending his tenure after helping launch the reimagined event following its transition from Canadian Music Week.

Barton confirmed his departure in a statement posted to social media, saying the decision comes after helping establish the festival’s new identity and overseeing its first two editions. He described the experience as one of the most rewarding chapters of his career and thanked the team, partners and creative community that helped bring the vision to life.

Barton joined Loft Entertainment in 2024 and played a central role in transforming the long-running Canadian Music Week into Departure Festival & Conference, an expanded event focused on music, film, television, comedy and technology. Under his leadership, Departure debuted in 2025 and returned in 2026 with a larger footprint in downtown Toronto, featuring industry conferences, artist showcases, film screenings and the Departure Honours.

Throughout the festival’s development, Barton helped attract major speakers and performers, including Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Russell Peters, Kevin Lyman and Tim Leiweke.

Departure Festival & Conference is produced by Loft Entertainment in partnership with Oak View Group and was created after the companies acquired Canadian Music Week in 2024. The event has retained its music industry roots while expanding into additional creative sectors and year-round programming.