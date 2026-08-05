MOJO Ends Blues Festival After Nine Editions

GROLLOO (vip-booking) – Dutch promoter MOJO has discontinued the Holland International Blues Festival in Grolloo after nine editions, citing rising costs and attendance levels that were insufficient to sustain the event.

The decision follows an evaluation of the festival’s June 2026 edition, which attracted around 16,000 visitors across two days. Previous sold-out editions welcomed approximately 13,500 people per day.

In an official statement, the organisers said they had explored several options in recent years to secure a sustainable future for the festival. Although the final edition was described as a success in terms of both programming and execution, the audience did not reach the level required to continue producing an event of the same scale and quality.

“Costs have risen significantly, while attendance did not reach the level needed to continue organising an event of this scale and quality,” the statement said. “We have therefore come to the painful conclusion that it is no longer possible to continue the festival.”

Planned Growth Failed to Materialise

MOJO Concerts said further audience growth was necessary to maintain the festival’s long-term financial viability. Plans had been developed to expand the daily capacity to 25,000, and spatial preparations had been made for a larger event, but the required increase in ticket sales did not materialise.

The promoter continued operating the festival independently after its original financiers withdrew following the 2023 edition. MOJO had previously organised the event on behalf of founders Jan Lagendijk and Gregory Elias.

Programme Expanded Beyond Blues

In an effort to attract a broader audience, the programme was expanded beyond blues to include country and Americana artists. The change of direction also attracted criticism from some members of the festival’s traditional blues audience.

MOJO additionally pointed to broader pressures across the Dutch festival market. Production and operational costs have increased significantly since the pandemic, while audience growth has remained limited.

“Since taking over the festival, we have always believed strongly in its cultural value and potential,” the organisers said. “Having to say goodbye now is therefore a bitter disappointment. We look back with pride on nine wonderful editions in Grolloo, filled with unforgettable performances, meaningful encounters and lasting memories.”

The festival also thanked the village of Grolloo and its residents, as well as the artists, crew members, volunteers, commercial partners and visitors who supported the event over the years.

Nine Editions of International Blues and Roots Music

Launched in 2016, the Holland International Blues Festival developed into an international platform for established blues and roots artists. Previous performers included Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck, Walter Trout, Bonnie Raitt, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, John Fogerty, Ringo Starr and Van Morrison.

The event was established as a tribute to Harry Muskee, frontman of Dutch blues band Cuby + Blizzards, and helped position Grolloo in the province of Drenthe as an international blues destination.