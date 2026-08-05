More Than 600 Artists Urge Live Nation To End Ties With Israeli Subsidiary

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — More than 600 artists and music industry professionals have signed an open letter calling on Live Nation Entertainment to end its relationship with Live Nation Israel, arguing that the concert giant should adopt policies ensuring its business operations are not complicit in human rights abuses.

The letter, organized by Musicians For Palestine in response to a campaign launched by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), urges Live Nation to divest its Israeli subsidiary and adopt programming and partnership policies that align with guidelines issued by Palestinian civil society.

Among the signatories are Brian Eno, Massive Attack, Caribou (Dan Snaith), Thurston Moore, Nicolas Jaar, Kode9, Josey Rebelle and Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai, along with hundreds of other musicians, producers, DJs and music workers.

The letter states, “We cannot stay silent while Live Nation Israel glorifies the genocidal Israeli military that has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza.” It goes on to call on Live Nation Entertainment to “drop Live Nation Israel, adopt policies to ensure its programming and partnerships are not complicit in oppression anywhere, and respect the guidelines of Palestinian civil society.”

PACBI said the campaign is aimed not only at Live Nation’s corporate leadership but also at the company’s venues, festivals, artists and audiences, encouraging them to pressure the company to change its policies.

Live Nation had not publicly responded to the letter as of publication.