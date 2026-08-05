‘My Home’s In Alabama: The Randy Owen Story’ Premieres This Weekend

FORT PAYNE, AL (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music Hall of Fame member and ALABAMA co-founder Randy Owen shares his life story in the new documentary, My Home’s in Alabama: The Randy Owen Story, premiering Saturday, August 8 at 7 p.m. CT on Alabama Public Television (APT).

Produced by Jacksonville State University, the documentary offers an unfiltered look at one of country music’s most recognizable voices, following Owen’s journey from his humble upbringing in Fort Payne, Alabama, to becoming the frontman of one of the most successful and influential bands in music history.

Featuring stunning cinematography of the Alabama landscapes that shaped his life, the film weaves together personal reflections, career-defining moments, and heartfelt conversations with family, friends and fellow artists. Appearances by ALABAMA founding member Teddy Gentry, acclaimed singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, country star Riley Green, and others provide additional insight into Owen’s enduring impact on country music and the lives he has touched throughout his career.

Throughout the documentary, Owen reflects on the people, places, and values that have guided him while remaining deeply connected to the community he has always called home.

“I never imagined a kid from Fort Payne, Alabama, would one day stand here, guitar in hand,” Owen says in the film.

As the unmistakable voice behind timeless hits including “Mountain Music,” “Dixieland Delight,” “Feels So Right,” “Love in the First Degree,” “Song of the South,” “Tennessee River,” “The Closer You Get” and “My Home’s in Alabama,” Owen helped lead ALABAMA to unprecedented success. The band has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide, earned 43 No. 1 singles and became one of the most decorated and influential acts in country music history. Yet My Home’s in Alabama: The Randy Owen Story shifts the spotlight away from the accolades, focusing instead on the faith, family, and humble beginnings that continue to define Owen today.