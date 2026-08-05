Spotify Surpasses 300 Million Premium Subscribers As Q2 Revenue Climbs 14%

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify crossed a major milestone in the second quarter, topping 300 million Premium subscribers for the first time as revenue climbed 14% year over year to €4.78 billion ($5.5 billion).

The streaming company added 7 million Premium subscribers during the quarter, bringing its total to 300 million, while monthly active users (MAUs) increased 12% to 777 million. Ad-supported users also grew 14% to 494 million, helping drive another quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

Spotify reported operating income of €655 million, a record 33.4% gross margin, and free cash flow of €797 million, continuing the company’s push toward higher profitability while investing in new products and artificial intelligence.

The company said subscription revenue remained its largest growth driver, benefiting from recent price increases and continued subscriber gains across global markets. During the quarter, Spotify also expanded its AI strategy by announcing new licensing agreements with Universal Music Group and Merlin that will allow fans to create licensed AI-powered covers and remixes while ensuring artists and rights holders are compensated.

Despite the strong quarter, Spotify’s shares fell after the earnings release as investors focused on softer-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. The company forecast 788 million monthly active users, 305 million Premium subscribers, €5 billion in revenue, and €670 million in operating income for the third quarter. Analysts had been expecting slightly stronger user growth and profitability.

Spotify said it expects higher spending on marketing and AI initiatives this year, including the rollout of new creator tools and fan engagement features, but believes those investments will support long-term growth as it continues expanding beyond music into podcasts, audiobooks and interactive experiences.