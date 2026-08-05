Stephanie Yu Promoted To General Counsel And EVP, Business And Legal Affairs At Sony Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment has promoted Stephanie Yu to General Counsel and Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, succeeding Julie Swidler, who recently announced her retirement after more than 30 years with the company.

In her new role, Yu will oversee Sony Music’s global legal organization, providing strategic legal guidance across the company’s worldwide recorded music business. She will report to Sony Music Chairman Rob Stringer and serve as a member of the company’s senior leadership team.

“Stephanie is an exceptional leader whose legal expertise, business judgment and unwavering commitment to our artists, employees and partners have made her an invaluable part of Sony Music,” Stringer said. *”During her 21 years with the company, she has helped guide many of our most important strategic initiatives and has earned the trust and respect of colleagues across the organization. I am delighted to welcome her into this role.”

Yu joined Sony Music in 2005 and has held a series of senior legal positions during her tenure. In 2011, she became Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs at Epic Records before returning to Sony Music’s corporate legal team. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and U.S. Lead of Business and Legal Affairs, overseeing legal strategy for the company’s domestic recorded music operations.

Throughout her career at Sony Music, Yu has advised on artist agreements, commercial partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, digital licensing, corporate governance and other strategic business matters.

“It is an incredible honor to take on this role and continue building on the strong foundation that Julie has established,” Yu said. “I am grateful to Rob, Julie and my colleagues across Sony Music for their trust and support, and I look forward to continuing to serve our artists, songwriters, employees and partners around the world.”

Before joining Sony Music, Yu practiced corporate law, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings and other complex commercial transactions.