Swedish Festival Canceled As Organizer Files For Bankruptcy

SWEDEN (vip-booking) – Swedish music festival Nynäskalaset has been cancelled just days before it was due to take place after its organising company, Haj-Faj AB, decided to file for bankruptcy.

The festival was scheduled for 7–8 August in Nynäshamn, south of Stockholm. Its line-up included Molly Sandén, Orup, Medina, Petra Marklund and Smash Into Pieces.

Organiser cites insufficient funding

In a statement published on the festival’s website, Haj-Faj AB said its board had made the decision following an extensive review of the company’s financial position and consultations with a lawyer.

The organiser said preparations at the festival site had already begun and that a significant part of the production had been paid for. However, the company concluded that the financial conditions required to legally proceed with the event were not in place.

According to the statement, the company had attempted to reduce costs, negotiate with suppliers and secure additional funding through discussions with decision-makers. Despite these efforts, the board determined that the festival could not be delivered.

Haj-Faj AB said it would consequently enter bankruptcy proceedings.

Ticket situation remains unclear

The organiser apologised to ticket holders, artists, partners, sponsors, suppliers and others involved in the event.

At the time of the announcement, no information had been provided regarding potential refunds for ticket holders or the contractual arrangements with the booked artists.