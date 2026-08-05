The Canadian Country Music Association Announces Newly Appointed Directors

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) Board of Directors is comprised of leaders from the Canadian music, entertainment, arts, and business sectors who are dedicated to the organization’s mission to educate, elevate, and celebrate the incredible talent and country music community found within Canada.

Following the 2026 Annual General Meeting, the CCMA is pleased to welcome newly appointed directors to the 2026–2027 Board of Directors. These accomplished leaders bring extensive experience across music, entertainment, live events, brand strategy, and media, further strengthening the Board’s ability to support the continued growth and evolution of Canadian country music.

Jenn Dalen, Chair of the CCMA Board, shares, “It is an honour to serve alongside such passionate and dedicated leaders who help guide the CCMA and strengthen our connection with the Canadian country music community. We are incredibly grateful to our outgoing Board members for their commitment, expertise, and contributions, and we thank them for the lasting impact they have made on our organization. We are also thrilled to welcome our newly appointed directors, whose diverse perspectives, industry experience, and passion for country music will be invaluable as we continue to build new opportunities for artists, creators, and our community across Canada.”

Amy Jeninga, President of the CCMA adds, “The strength of the CCMA has always been the incredible people who generously dedicate their time, knowledge, and passion to advancing country music in Canada. I’d like to sincerely thank our outgoing Board members for their leadership, thoughtful guidance, and countless volunteer hours in helping shape our organization. As we welcome Damon, Kevin, Chelsea, and Katie, we’re excited to add their unique perspectives and expertise as we continue creating meaningful opportunities for artists, strengthening our industry, and celebrating Canadian country music both at home and around the world.”

Newly appointed to the 2026–2027 CCMA Board of Directors are:

Damon Whiteside

Damon Whiteside is a senior entertainment executive with nearly three decades of experience across music, film, television, live events, and digital media. His career has focused on building and evolving large-scale content platforms in close partnership with artists, artist managers, labels, and media companies, aligning creative vision with global distribution and long-term career strategy.

Whiteside spent more than 15 years at The Walt Disney Company, where he held executive roles across Disney Music Group, Disney Television Networks, and Disney Consumer Products. During his tenure, he worked directly with artists and their teams on the development and expansion of careers including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, and Hilary Duff. He also contributed to the growth of major global franchises including Hannah Montana, High School Musical, Camp Rock, The Lion King, and Toy Story, while helping launch Disney’s touring division.

After leaving Disney, Whiteside founded Nomad Entertainment Group, a Hollywood-based artist management and brand marketing agency focused on artist development, music production, and marketing services. He later joined the Country Music Association as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing marketing, content, and media strategy across major CMA initiatives including the CMA Awards, CMA Fest, CMA Country Christmas, digital programming, and international growth efforts.

For the past six years, Whiteside has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Academy of Country Music and Executive Producer of the ACM Awards, ACM Honors, and ACM Our Country. In this role, he has worked closely with artists, managers, labels, agents, and broadcast partners to develop opportunities across live entertainment, streaming, and digital platforms. His leadership has helped expand ACM’s global reach and evolve its content ecosystem while maintaining a strong focus on artist collaboration and storytelling.

Across his career, Whiteside has built a reputation as an artist-focused executive with a deep understanding of content, media, and entertainment strategy, supported by longstanding relationships across the global music industry.

Kevin “Ice” White

Kevin “Ice” White is a fixture in Canada’s music industry. As Senior Director of National Promotion at Universal Music Canada, Ice guides radio promotion strategy at Canada’s largest music company with a deep passion for artists, the music they create, and the teams who help share their stories with audiences.

A former rapper who toured with Public Enemy, 3rd Bass, and supported Ice Cube, Ice transitioned into the music business as a record label executive with Virgin Music Canada, where he managed street teams and worked in urban marketing. In 2009, he moved into promotion, building a reputation as a widely respected and much-loved leader with a passion for artists, their careers, and the people who help bring music to audiences.

For Ice, being part of the CCMA community represents an opportunity to support and connect with a vibrant network of artists, industry professionals, and fans who share a deep love for country music. His commitment to celebrating Canadian talent, heritage, and the unique stories that shape the genre reflects his dedication to supporting the continued evolution of music in Canada.

Chelsea O’Neill

Chelsea O’Neill is a Director with Live Nation Canada and an accomplished concert promoter and talent buyer. She leads talent procurement for several of Canada’s marquee events and oversees Live Nation’s casino entertainment programming.

O’Neill’s portfolio includes programming the CFL’s Grey Cup Halftime Show, Canada’s largest annual televised concert, and overseeing entertainment programming for the Calgary Stampede, one of North America’s largest and most iconic annual events. She also promotes concerts from coast to coast, presenting national and international artists in clubs, theatres, and arenas.

A dedicated advocate for Canadian country music, O’Neill works to create meaningful opportunities for emerging and established artists while supporting the continued growth of live music experiences across Canada.

Katie Cheesbrough

Katie Cheesbrough is a senior brand, sponsorship, and social-impact strategist with nearly 20 years of experience at the intersection of sport, business, and community investment.

Throughout her career, Cheesbrough has worked with organizations across grassroots, amateur, and professional sport to unlock new revenue streams and drive sustainable growth. Her experience includes working with the Canadian Olympic Foundation and supporting National Sport Federations and athletes in generating increased funding and commercial opportunities. Collectively, her work has helped contribute to the generation of more than $100 million into the sport ecosystem.

She previously served as Managing Partner at Relate Social Capital, where she advised brands, rights holders, and nonprofits on sponsorship strategy, philanthropic platforms, and the development of ownable intellectual property designed to create long-term value and measurable impact.

Currently leading Brand IP & Programs at SponsorPulse, Cheesbrough leverages industry-leading insights to design and deliver sponsorship platforms that drive deeper connection, performance, and impact.

The CCMA extends its deepest gratitude to outgoing Board members Jackie Dean, Angelika Heim, Sharon Hinds, and Charlotte Thompson for their exceptional leadership, dedication, and service to the organization and Canadian country music community.

Throughout their terms, these individuals have generously shared their expertise, passion, and commitment to advancing the CCMA’s mission to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent. Their contributions have helped strengthen the organization, create meaningful opportunities for artists and industry professionals, and support the continued growth of country music across Canada.

The CCMA is grateful for the time, energy, and advocacy each of these Board members has contributed and celebrates the important role they have played in shaping the future of the Association.

These newly appointed directors join the newly elected, re-elected, and returning members of the CCMA Board of Directors as the organization looks ahead to Country Music Week 2026 and the 2026 CCMA Awards in Saskatoon.

The 2026–2027 CCMA Board of Directors are:

Joel Baskin

Mary An Blom

Katie Cheesbrough

Jenn Dalen (Chair)

Kurt Dhal

Tera Lee Flaman

Lindsay Hyslop

Jeremy Johnson

Kerry Martin (Treasurer)

Madelaine Napoleone (Secretary)

Chelsea O’Neill

Adam Oppenheim

Casadie Pederson

Joelle Proulx

Julia Rambeau Smith (Vice-Chair)

Anne Stirk

Kevin “Ice” White

Damon Whiteside