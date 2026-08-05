Warner Music Group Posts 10% Revenue Growth In Fiscal Q3

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group reported strong fiscal third-quarter results, with revenue increasing 10% year over year as growth in streaming, artist services and music publishing continued to drive the company’s performance.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, revenue rose to $1.86 billion, while recorded music and music publishing both posted gains. The company said growth was fueled by higher subscription streaming revenue, improved licensing activity and continued market share gains across its global business.

Recorded Music revenue increased on the strength of streaming, artist services and expanded rights, while Music Publishing benefited from higher digital, performance, synchronization and mechanical royalties. Subscription streaming remained the company’s largest source of revenue during the quarter.

Warner Music also reported improved profitability, with adjusted OIBDA increasing year over year as operating performance and cost-saving initiatives continued to offset higher investments in artists and repertoire. The company said it remains on track with its long-term strategy to accelerate growth while expanding margins.

CEO Robert Kyncl said the results reflect continued momentum across the business.

“Our artists and songwriters continue to resonate with fans around the world, driving strong growth across both Recorded Music and Music Publishing,” Kyncl said. “We’re executing on our strategy to increase the value of music, invest in creative talent and build new opportunities that position Warner Music for long-term success.”

The earnings report comes during a period of executive transition at Warner Music Group. Last week, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Armin Zerza stepped down for personal reasons, while Warner Records Co-Chairman Tom Corson was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the company. Lou Dickler is serving as Acting CFO while Warner searches for a permanent finance chief.