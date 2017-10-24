- Home
(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran facilities manager Kim Bedier will be featured on this week’s edition of ...
Distrokid Names Matthew Ogle As Head Of Product
(CelebrityAccess) — Influential indie music distributor Distrokid announced the appointment of veteran tech exec Matthew ...
Charly Salvatore Announces The Launch Of Music Management And Artist Development Company underscore works
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran A&R, music publishing, and artist management exec Charly Salvatore announced ...
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Ian Anderson
Mr. Jethro Tull. A must-listen whether you’re a fan of the band or not. Ian ...
Sony Acquires Ceremony Of Roses, Consolidates Merch And Branding Operations
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment revealed plans to reconfigure its merchandising and branding ...
Live Nation And The Music Forward Foundation Announce Window For 2022 Scholarship Applications
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Forward Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, announced ...
Travis Collins Named Executive Director Of VenuWorks Managed Facilities in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN (CelebrityAccess) — Facilities management company VenuWorks announced the hire of Travis ...
Harry Styles Cancels His Upcoming Australia & New Zealand Run
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist Harry Styles has been forced to cancel his planned tour ...
The Who, Lionel Richie, Willie Nelson Lead The Lineup For The New Orleans Jaz & Heritage Festival
NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The Who, Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Willie Nelson, Erykah ...
The Music Industry Is Embracing Roblox Despite Its Questionable Practices
(Hypebot) – From major artists to major labels, the music industry is embracing Roblox. Warner Music ...
Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Arlo Parks Top GLAAD Media Awards 2022 Music Nominees
(Hypebot) – GLAAD has named the 2022 nominees in both Breakthrough and established music artist ...