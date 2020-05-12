Ian Anderson Says He Has COPD

WILTSHIRE, UK (CelebritAccess) — Jethro Tull co-founder Ian Anderson revealed that he is suffering from an incurable, life-threatening lung condition that has impaired his ability to perform.

In a clip from a recent interview with Dan Rather on his The Big Interview series on AXS TV, Anderson said he’s been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for several years.

“I’m going to tell you something I’ve never told anybody in public before,” Anderson told Rather in the clip. “Since it’s you, I will take this moment to say I am suffering from an incurable lung disease with which I was diagnosed a couple of years back.”

“I do struggle. I have what are known as exacerbations: Periods when I get an infection, it turns into severe bronchitis and I have maybe two or three weeks of really a tough job to go out there onstage and play. Fingers crossed, I’ve gone 18 months now without an exacerbation,” he added.

He also conceded that his “days are numbered” but noted that he’s on medication to treat the condition and can still “run for the bus.”

Anderson also suggests that his life of performing among smoke machines on stage may have played a significant role in the development of his COPD.

The full episode of The Big Interview will air on AXS TV on Wednesday night at 8 PM.