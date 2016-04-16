INDUSTRY NEWS

Top Box Office Scores

DateArtistVenuePromoterShows &
Sellouts		GrossTickets
Sold
03/03/2020The Lumineers, JS Ondara, Mt JoyScotiabank ArenaMessina Touring Group, AEG Presents2/2$2,042,02326,078
02/21/2020The Lumineers, JS Ondara, Mt JoyAllstate ArenaMessina Touring Group, AEG Presents2/2$1,651,92224,239
03/03/2020"Mean Girls"Broward Ctr. Au-Rene TheaterBroadway Across America, In-House Promotion8/0$1,351,13316,824
03/05/2020Blake SheltonGila River ArenaMessina Touring Group, AEG Presents1/1$1,160,35813,032
02/22/2020Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren AlainaGolden 1 CenterMessina Touring Group, AEG Presents1/1$1,081,01012,608
