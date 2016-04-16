Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival And Conference Moving Forward With 2020
Interview: So What Management’s Lisa Barbaris
This week In the Hot Seat with Larry LeBlanc: Lisa Barbaris, president, So What Management. So, how resourceful is New…
Brian Howe
“And every time I see your face It lightens up the whole damn place” “How About That” We won’t be…
Music In Paranoid Times Podcast: Episode 2 Ft. Billy Wild
TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 2 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music…
Brian Howe
“And every time I see your face It lightens up the whole damn place” “How About That” We won’t be…
Why Organic Marketing Benefits Artists vs Buying Preset Packages
Orlando, Florida (CelebrityAccess) – Competition is fierce, and companies are constantly looking out for innovations and tools that will further…
Promoter 101 Episode 213: Rose Presents’ Rand Levy
This Quarantine Session of The Promoter 101 Podcast features Rose Presents’ Rand Levy. NIVA Board Members Adam Hartke & Stephen…
|Date
|Artist
|Venue
|Promoter
|Shows &
Sellouts
|Gross
|Tickets
Sold
|03/03/2020
|The Lumineers, JS Ondara, Mt Joy
|Scotiabank Arena
|Messina Touring Group, AEG Presents
|2/2
|$2,042,023
|26,078
|02/21/2020
|The Lumineers, JS Ondara, Mt Joy
|Allstate Arena
|Messina Touring Group, AEG Presents
|2/2
|$1,651,922
|24,239
|03/03/2020
|"Mean Girls"
|Broward Ctr. Au-Rene Theater
|Broadway Across America, In-House Promotion
|8/0
|$1,351,133
|16,824
|03/05/2020
|Blake Shelton
|Gila River Arena
|Messina Touring Group, AEG Presents
|1/1
|$1,160,358
|13,032
|02/22/2020
|Blake Shelton, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina
|Golden 1 Center
|Messina Touring Group, AEG Presents
|1/1
|$1,081,010
|12,608
|Powered by CelebrityAccess
|VIEW MORE SCORES AND DETAILS