Eminem Is The First Headliner Announced For Riyadh’s Soundstorm Festival

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Eminem has been announced as the first headliner for the 2024 edition of MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm festival when it returns to Saudi Arabia later this year.

Now in its fifth year, the festival will take place in Riyadh’s Banban district from Dec. 12–14 with a lineup that also includes Thirty Seconds to Mars, Muse, Swiss DJ duo Adriatique German DJ Boris Brejcha, Italian DJ Marco Carola, and techno legend Richie Hawtin.

Other artists announced for 2024 include Brina Knaus, Chelina Manhutu, Fleur Shore, Baloo, Anmarz, Dorar, and Vinyl Mode.

“Soundstorm, the region’s biggest music festival, has successfully made a remarkable impact on the regional and global music scene, making it an eagerly anticipated annual festival for music fans worldwide,” Ramadan Al-Haratani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said in a statement provided to Arab News.

Tickets for the 2024 edition of SoundStorm start at 209 Saudi riyals (about $55 USD) for a three-day pass with onsite parking included in the price.