The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Harvey Levin – Host, TMZ, Government Proof of UFOs

Do you believe in UFOs? What is the U.S. Government covering-up and why? Is there proof they exist? Harvey Levin delves into all these questions and MUCH more in this eye-opening conversation about UFOs. Harvey reveals the driving forces that made a government report on UFOs a reality, government intrigue, including cover-ups, retaliation, and more. This is a fascinating window into the U.S. Government’s take on the subject of UFOs which has NEVER been heard before.