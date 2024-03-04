Bassist Paz Lenchantin Exits The Pixies Ahead Of European Tour

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Alt-rock icons Pixies announced that longtime bassist Paz Lenchantin has left the band to further the pursuit of her own projects.

The Pixies announced her departure on social media, “wishing her all the very best going forward.”

Lenchantin joined the Pixies as bassist and backing vocals in 2014, following the departure of founding member Kim Deal that same year.

Prior to joining Pixies, the multi-instrumental Lenchantin performed with groups such as Entrance, A Perfect Circle, Silver Jews and Zwan. She was also played strings on various songs on Queens of the Stone Age 2002 album Songs for the Deaf.

Along with Lenchantin’s departure, the Pixies announced that they have already found a new bassist.

“We are delighted to welcome Emma Richardson on Bass,” the Pixies stated. “Emma will make her worldwide touring debut with Pixies on the first night of the “Bossanova x Trompe Le Monde” European tour, beginning this Friday in Dublin.”

Richardson previously served as the bassist for the English indie rock group Band of Skulls but announced her departure from the group in 2022.