New Pornographers Sever Ties With Drummer Following Arrest For Child Abuse

PALM DESERT, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Joseph Seiders, drummer for the Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers, is facing multiple charges following allegations of inappropriate behavior involving young children.

According to ABC News, the 44-year-old was arrested after he allegedly recorded young boys with his phone in the bathroom of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert, California.

Police began investigating Seiders after receiving multiple reports of his alleged behavior at the Chick-fil-A. A subsequent search of his home uncovered evidence that authorities claim links him to the incidents.

He is facing charges related to child sexual abuse materials, molestation of a child, and invasion of privacy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, as reported by ABC.

Following news of the arrest, The New Pornographers announced that they have severed all ties with Seiders. He joined the band in 2015, replacing longtime drummer Kurt Dahle.