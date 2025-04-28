Tragedy Strikes Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Festival

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – What began as a vibrant celebration of Filipino heritage turned into a devastating tragedy on Saturday (April 26) when a vehicle plowed through the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, killing 11 people and injuring over two dozen others.

The annual event, held in the Sunset neighborhood, was organized by Filipino BC and the Sunset on Fraser Business Association to honor Lapu-Lapu, a Filipino hero known for resisting Spanish colonization. The festival featured cultural performances, traditional food, and community activities, drawing nearly 100,000 attendees.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., a black Audi Q7 SUV accelerated through a section of Fraser Street, which had been converted into a pedestrian zone for the festival. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with bodies thrown into the air and festival-goers scrambling for safety.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was apprehended by bystanders and taken into custody by police. Lo has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with authorities indicating that more charges are likely. Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive, citing Lo’s extensive history of mental health issues.

Among the victims was a five-year-old girl, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack. The deceased ranged in age from 5 to 65, and several individuals remain hospitalized with critical injuries.

In the wake of the tragedy, community leaders and officials have expressed their condolences and support. Prime Minister Mark Carney paused his election campaign to mourn with the Filipino community, emphasizing national unity through the Filipino value of “Bayanihan.” Local organizations have mobilized to provide assistance to those affected. The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver has cautioned the public about fraudulent fundraisers and is working with trusted community groups to coordinate support efforts.

Despite the heartbreak, the Filipino community in Vancouver remains resilient. Vigils have been held citywide, and support services have been established to aid in the healing process. As investigations continue, the focus remains on honoring the victims and ensuring such a tragedy does not occur again. adversity.