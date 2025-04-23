Consumers Value Live Music, Local Venues, New Survey Shows

(Hypebot) — The new Music Fans’ Voice survey looks at the attitudes and preferences of 8100 UK fans and why consumers value live music and local venues.

Consumers value live music and local venues

The Music Fans’ Voice survey paints a positive picture of consumer love of live music. 73% say they’ll attend as many or more shows this year as last despite inflation and the tough economic outlook.

How often do they go to shows? 41% go to one or more shows a month and that jumps to 60% if you extend the time to every 2 or 3 months. 89% go at least once a year.

Where do they find out about live concerts? According to the survey: Social media (82% – mostly artist and venue accounts); artist websites (81%, word of mouth (68%) and various mailing lists (58%).

What do they love about live music? More than 80% say its about seeing their favorite band and hearing the favorite music live. But more than 70% also sight the vibe of local music venues and a desire to support local artists and scenes.

Would they pay more to help save local venues? 93% either agreed or strongly agreed with the idea of a £1 ticket add-on to arena and stadium gigs to support grassroots venues. The UK government is currently considering such a law and some tours have already jumped on board voluntarily.

More Takeaways

Diverse audience and accessibility – Live music fans span all age groups, genders, and regions, with a

majority being employed and 1 in 10 working within the music industry. There are diverse accessibility

requirements across fans, so ensuring accessibility in venues is essential to support all attendees.

Regional and genre-based engagement – Live music attendance is highest in the UK’s capital, London and also in metropolitan areas – one key issue to address within this is the lack of local events. Preference varies widely by genre, with a mix of instrument-led music and DJ electronic production.

Read and download the full Music Fans’ Voice survey here and a Executive Summary of the report here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency