Messina Touring Group Promotes Six Team Members Across Digital, Marketing, And Brand Partnerships

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Messina Touring Group announced a round of promotions to propel the independent live events company’s focus on driving touring through innovation.

Nick Ayoub has been promoted to Head of Digital Strategy and Operations, where he will lead MTG’s digital operations, streamline internal processes, and develop data strategies to drive efficiency, innovation, and long-term growth. As the youngest honoree on Billboard’s 2024 40 Under 40 list, Ayoub has shaped digital strategy for record-breaking stadium tours by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Lumineers, and Phoebe Bridgers.

In his expanded role, he will oversee the company’s technology, data infrastructure, and cross-functional operations—ensuring artists have access to and control over their touring data. This move reflects MTG’s mission to modernize the touring business and remove barriers to artist empowerment.

Kara Smoak has been elevated to Director of Digital Marketing, continuing to lead digital and creative strategy for MTG’s country roster, including George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band. A 2023 Nashville Briefing 30 Under 30 honoree, Smoak has contributed to the success of over 100 stadium shows, including Strait’s record-setting The King at Kyle Field. With a focus on digital partnerships, content, paid media, and fan engagement, she crafts impactful campaigns that match the energy of each artist’s performance.

Meesha Kosciolek has been promoted to Director of Production, MTG Nashville, recognizing his five years of service and leadership as a production promoter representative on major tours for George Strait, Blake Shelton, and Eric Church. In this expanded role, he will continue to ensure flawless production execution and support the growth of MTG’s production capabilities.

Alvin Abshire steps into the role of Digital Operations Manager, bringing his extensive experience in scaling operations and executing creative strategy for tours by George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and The Lumineers. In his new role, he will streamline cross-functional processes, support MTG’s evolving digital initiatives, and help drive the company’s continued innovation and growth.

Lucy Freeman has been promoted to Digital Marketing Manager, leading campaigns for arena and stadium tours by Ed Sheeran, George Strait, and Kenny Chesney. Since joining MTG in 2022, she has helped market over 450 shows, driving both paid and organic media strategy, offering data-driven insights, and managing creative projects. Freeman will continue to tailor digital campaigns to reflect each artist’s unique brand and audience.

Madison Machen has been elevated to Manager, Partnerships and Branding, leading strategies for major pop and country tours, including Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and The Lumineers. With more than eight years in the industry, Machen specializes in innovative marketing through strategic partnerships, streaming platforms, and influencer collaborations—maximizing visibility and integrating music, tech, and social media.

“It thrills me to see our MTG team grow as each of these individuals are incredible at what they do,” shares CEO Louis Messina. “Watching them achieve new heights makes me so happy. The success of the entire team and everything they touch is my proudest accomplishment.”