John Mulaney Announces His ‘John Mulaney: Mister Whatever’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney shared the details of the first leg of his new stand-up tour.

Dubbed John Mulaney: Mister Whatever, the tour kicks off on June 27th when Mulaney joins Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The tour will then hit 29 additional markets across North America, including Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Boston, and more.

Additionally, fans can catch Mulaney’s new Netflix talk show, Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney which airs live Wednesdays.

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever Tour Dates

Fri, June 27, 2025 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center with Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson

Sat, June 28th 2025 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino*

Sun, June 29th 2025 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood Theater

Fri, July 18th 2025 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

Sat, July 19th 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Assiniboine Park – Great Outdoors Festival with Martin Short Sun, July 20th 2025 – Edmonton, AB – Kinsmen Park – Great Outdoors Festival with Martin Short

Thurs, Aug 7th 2025 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl with special guests Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll*

Fri, Aug 8th 2025 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts with special guests Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll*

Sat, Aug 9th 2025 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena with special guests Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll

Sun, Aug 10th 2025 – Halifax, NS – Halifax Citadel Garrison Grounds – Great Outdoors Festival with special guests Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll

Fri, Sep 5th 2025 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sat, Sep 6th 2025 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC*

Sat, Sep 13th 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Brockton Oval – Great Outdoors Festival with special guestsFred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll

Thurs, Sep 18th 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thurs, Sep 25th 2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theater*

Sat, Oct 4th 2025 – Durham, NC – DPAC*

Sun, Oct 5th 2025 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center Fri, Oct 10th 2025 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery*

Sat, Oct 11th 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Dolby Live Park Theater*

Sun, Oct 12th 2025 – San Diego, CA – Rady Shell*

Thurs, Oct 16th 2025 – Detroit, MI- Fox Theatre

Thurs, Oct 23rd 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Fri, Oct 24th 2025 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square – Palace Theatre

Fri, Nov 7th 2025 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre*

Sat, Nov 8th 2025 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Thurs, Nov 13th 2025 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Sat, Nov 22nd 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat, Dec 6th 2025 – Tampa, FL – Straz Center*

Sun, Dec 7th 2025 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Thurs, Dec 11th 2025 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater*

Fri, Dec 12th 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre*

Thurs, Dec 18th 2025 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

*Not A Live Nation Date