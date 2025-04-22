Austin Blues Club Antone’s Marks 50 Years

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Antone’s, the legendary Austin blues club, has announced plans to mark its 50th anniversary in 2025 with a year-long celebration featuring a slate of live performances and the release of a new double LP showcasing music from influential artists who have graced the venue’s stage over the past half-century.

Among the special events is ACL & Antone’s Celebrate the Blues, a dedicated taping of Austin City Limits set for April 28 at ACL Live at The Moody Theater.

The lineup for this commemorative ACL episode includes Jimmie Vaughan, Sue Foley, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Charlie Sexton, Big Bill Morganfield, Lil’ Ed Williams, Grace Bowers, Bobby Rush, and Lurrie Bell. The artists will be supported by a 14-piece house band featuring legendary musicians such as ACL Hall of Famer Chris Layton, Steve Bell, Joe Sublett, and more—under the musical direction of Antone’s own Zach Ernst.

The episode will air this fall as part of Austin City Limits‘ upcoming Season 51 on PBS.

Additionally, Antone’s Allstars—including many of the performers from the ACL session—will take over New York’s Lincoln Center on June 29 for a special show celebrating Antone’s legacy in Texas blues and soul. The lineup will include Jimmie Vaughan, Kam Franklin, John Primer, Lurrie Bell, and Lil’ Ed Williams, along with artists such as C.J. Chenier and Jivin’ Gene.

Antone’s has also announced the release of a four-LP, 41-track box set celebrating music from across its 50-year history. Set for release on August 22 via New West Records, Antone’s: 50 Years of the Blues captures the spirit of the club through rare live recordings and era-specific curation across four records.

The collection includes performances by Big Bill Morganfield, Charlie Sexton, Lavelle White, Sue Foley, Lou Ann Barton, Snooky Pryor, Pinetop Perkins, Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Albert Collins, James Cotton, Eddie Taylor, and many more.

The box set also includes previously unreleased archival commentary from Antone’s founder, Clifford Antone, reflecting on the artists and recordings featured.

“Antone’s is my foundation. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it hadn’t been for Antone’s,” said Gary Clark Jr.

Antone’s: 50 Years of the Blues – Tracklist

The Last Real Texas Blues Album

Going Down – Bobby Rush & Jimmie Vaughan Reconsider Baby – Benny Turner feat. Derek O’Brien Flip, Flop and Fly – Jivin’ Gene feat. Charlie Sexton You’ll Lose a Good Thing – Kam Franklin If You Change Your Mind – Lil’ Ed Williams Talkin’ ‘Bout My Friends – Kim Wilson & The Fabulous Thunderbirds Those Lonely, Lonely Nights – McKinley James The Sky Is Crying – Lurrie Bell feat. Joe Sublett Lead Me On – Ruthie Foster Bad Boy – Doyle Bramhall II Just Like a Bird Without a Feather – Big Bill Morganfield Honest I Do – John Primer Lookin’ Good – Eve Monsees feat. Lurrie Bell & Billy Gibbons The Things That I Used to Do – Lynn August feat. Marcia Ball Willie the Wimp – C.J. Chenier You Got Me Where You Want Me – Sue Foley If (I Could Be With You) – Kam Franklin Message from Miss Lavelle – Lavelle White feat. Derek O’Brien & Marcia Ball

Tell Me One More Time

Sugar Coated Love – Lou Ann Barton I’m So Glad – Snooky Pryor It Hurts Me, Too – Angela Strehli Band No Special Rider – Lazy Lester You’re Gonna Make Me Cry – Lavelle White I Won’t Cry – Doug Sahm A Fool in Love – Marcia Ball, Lou Ann Barton, Angela Strehli Too Sorry – Doyle Bramhall Gone Blind – Sue Foley Hear From My Daddy – Barbara Lynn Don’t Touch Me – Kim Wilson Going Down Slow – Pinetop Perkins

We Went Live in ’75

Chicken Shack / Sugar Bear Intro (Live) – Pinetop Perkins Walking By Myself (Live) – Jimmy Rogers Built Up from the Ground (Live) – Sunnyland Slim Double Trouble (Live) – Otis Rush Bigtown Playboy (Live) – Eddie Taylor Look on Yonder’s Wall (Live) – Buddy Guy What It Takes to Get a Good Woman (Live) – Angela Strehli Cold Cold Feeling (Live) – Albert Collins Catfish Blues (Live) – Gary Clark Jr. Midnight Creeper (Live) – James Cotton

Bonus 45