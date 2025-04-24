Hannah Thompson-Waitt Named SVP, Commercial Strategy At Virgin Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group, announced the promotion of Hannah Thompson-Waitt to Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy.

In her new role at Virgin, Thompson-Waitt will take point on streaming strategy, including release analysis, and fan acquisition strategy on behalf of the label’s client roster.

For her new post, Thompson-Waitt will be based in Virgin’s Los Angeles headquarters, after relocating from her current base of operations in New York City.

She most recently served as Vice President of Commercial Strategy at Virgin Music Group but her resume also includes past senior roles at mtheory, where she held the post of Vice President of Digital Marketing.

Her career began in 2014 when she launched her own K-pop media company, later moving to Seoul where she became fluent in Korean and provided English-language resources to international K-pop fans.

She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations and Global Studies from The University of Texas and a Master’s Degree in Music Business from New York University.