LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment announced the winners of the Second Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, highlighting the talent of students from across Clark County, Nevada.

The contest sees students in the Las Vegas region, from elementary school through college, submit themed earthday themed artwork for potential display on the Exposphere, the high-tech displays covering the surface of The Sphere on Earth Day (April 22).

In addition to having their work displayed on the Exosphere, the four winning entries from CCSD high school and UNLV students received a $10,000 educational scholarship from Sphere. Winning submissions from elementary students earned a $10,000 donation from Sphere to their school’s art programs to further art education in public schools, along with tickets for the entire school to attend The Wizard of Oz at Sphere.

The student’s artwork on display can be seen here.

The eight winners include:

Elementary School

• Leena Luu – Grade 5, Lucille S. Rogers Elementary School

• Maksim Gridunov – Grade 5, John W. Bonner Elementary School

Middle School

• Antonella Sanchez – Grade 8, Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts Middle School

• Lily Huang – Grade 8, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School

High School

• Iris Copeman – Sophomore, Liberty High School

• Miguel Diaz – Senior, Green Valley High School

College

• Sebastian Rubi – Junior, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

• Gage Glass – Senior, University of Nevada, Las Vegas