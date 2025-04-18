Richard Leach Named President Of Curve & Downtown Royalties & Financial Services, Tom Allen Named Downtown CTO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music has announced the promotion of Richard Leach to President of Curve and Downtown Royalties & Financial Services, following the appointment of his predecessor, Tom Allen, as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer.

In his new role, Leach will report to Downtown CTO Tom Allen and CEO Pieter van Rijn, and will continue to lead the expansion of Downtown’s royalty and financial services across publishing and recorded rights.

Leach previously served as Managing Director of Downtown-owned Curve Royalty Systems. During his tenure, he oversaw Curve’s integration into the Downtown ecosystem over the past 12 months and helped broaden the brand’s service offerings, including the launch of Curve Royalty Services—an end-to-end solution for labels, publishers, and distributors.

Leach’s promotion follows the appointment of Tom Allen to the role of Chief Technology Officer. In this position, Allen will continue to lead technology strategy across the Downtown brand. He had been serving as interim CTO since the passing of Manan Vohra in April 2024.

Allen co-founded Curve in 2019 and joined Downtown through its acquisition of the company in 2023. Since then, he has held several senior roles, including Managing Director, before launching and leading Downtown’s Royalties & Financial Services division.

“Downtown continues to make royalty services, accounting, and payments faster and simpler for record labels and music publishers around the world,” said Richard Leach, President of Curve and Downtown Royalties & Financial Services. “At Curve, we’ve innovated the infrastructure that powers the industry and provided greater insight and transparency into royalty transactions than ever before. I look forward to building on the success we’ve seen at Curve and working more closely with the entire portfolio of companies at Downtown.”

“We’re at a really interesting moment in the music tech space, where what was deemed impossible five years ago is now becoming a reality. I’m honored to take on the CTO role and carry on the exceptional work started by Manan,” said Tom Allen, Downtown Music’s Chief Technology Officer. “Richard has been with Curve since the very beginning, and no one knows our clients’ needs better than he does. Curve and Downtown Royalties & Financial Services are in exceptional hands.”