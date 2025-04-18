Little River Band Bassist Roger McLachlan, Dead At 71

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Roger McLachlan, early bassist for the Australian rock group Little River Band, has reportedly passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

News of his passing was shared on social media by his bandmate Michael Oliphant, frontman of Late for Breakfast, who wrote:

“It is with enormous sadness I report that Roger McLachlan passed away today from complications due to pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his adoring wife, Desley, and a delightful, loving family who were all with him through the end. Roger didn’t wish his struggle to be widely known and so chose to keep it just between family and a handful of friends. Roger was a wonderful friend, collaborator, musical powerhouse, absolute monster bass player, and all-round naughty boy… Life will never be the same. RIP dear mate. Gutted.”

Born in New Zealand, McLachlan relocated to Australia at age 20 to join the touring band for the stage musical Godspell. The following year, he was invited to join Little River Band, stepping in for founding bassist Dave Orams before the band began touring and recording.

McLachlan played on Little River Band’s first two albums, including their eponymous debut and its follow-up After Hours, before departing the group in 1976.

After leaving LRB, McLachlan was briefly a member of the country rock band Stars, the alt-rock band Late for Breakfast, and the experimental jazz group Pyramid, alongside David Jones, David Hirschfelder, and Bob Venier.

When guitarist Stephen Housden reformed Little River Band in 1998, McLachlan rejoined, though his tenure was short-lived, stepping away after just a year.

More recently, he launched a solo career, releasing Roger This Roger That in 2012.