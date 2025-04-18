NITO Attends Closed Door Meeting With The DOJ On Ticketing

(Hypebot) — Last week, Randy Nichols representing the National Independent Talent Association (NITO) was among the stakeholders attending a closed door meeting at the U.S. Department of Justice on ticketing and live event practices.

Closed door DOJ meeting on ticketing, live events held last week

Randy Nichols, a NITO Board member and artist manager at Fly South Music Group joined Assistant Attorney General for the Anti-Trust Division Gail Slater, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and other live music industry stakeholders at a closed door DOJ meeting on ticketing and proposed legislation as well as better enforcement mechanisms for existing laws.

Nichols, who shared NITO’s positions that the secondary market harms fans and artists and the need for reform, called the meeting “productive.”

“I am working with people on both sides who agree the fan needs to be protected,” said Nichols. “We may not agree on a lot, but I’m thankful I could sit at a table with people that many consider enemies and watch them respectfully work with each other for the common good.”