Matt Palazzolo Named SVP, Head of Analytics At Island Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Island Records has promoted Matt Palazzolo to the role of Senior Vice President and head of analytics.

In his new post, Palazzolo will oversee the label’s data tools, providing insights to the company’s roster, management partners and A&R team. He will be based in New York and report directly to co-chairmen/co-CEOs Imran Majid and Justin Eshak.

Before his promotion, Palazzolo spent three years as Vice President of Analytics after joining the label in 2022. His resume also includes past roles at Sony Music.

“Justin and Imran have empowered me and my team to collaborate closely with the entire label, fostering a fluid ecosystem and exchange of ideas. I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” stated alazzolo.

“Matt is key to our culture of learning at Island Records, where we’re constantly challenging ourselves to gain insights from the marketplace,” added Justin Eshak. “He also has a real understanding of music and culture that’s indispensable to the delicate process of combining art and analytics.”