OneRepublic’s Tim Myers Makes A Bid For A Seat In Congress

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Tim Myers, the former bassist for the legendary rock band OneRepublic, is throwing his hat into the ring after announcing plans to run as a Democrat for a seat in congress.

According to the Associated Press, Myers announced on Thursday that he will challenge longtime incumbent Republican Ken Calvert to represent California’s 41st District.

“Ken Calvert has been in Washington for 30 years,” Myers says in a video announcing his campaign. The “status quo isn’t working.”

“Our community is being priced out of homeownership, groceries are more expensive every week and we’re constantly under threat from wildfires and rising crime,” Myers added in a statement provided to the Associated Press. “It’s time for a change.”

The congressional district, which includes the tony California town of Palm Springs, has voted Republican for years but Democrats hope to flip the seat, narrowing the GOP’s slim margin in the house.

According to the AP, Republicans continue to hold a narrow lead in registered voters in the district of just 2% and the Democratic strategists have identified the 41st as a top target for 2026.