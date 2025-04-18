Pollstar Live! Concludes After A Successful Year

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2025 edition of the Pollstar Live! conference wrapped on April 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, concluding a three-day event that featured expanded programming, increased attendance, and a continued focus on the live entertainment sector.

The conference opened on April 15 with Production Live!, a day dedicated to the production and logistics sectors of the live events industry. The program included multiple panels addressing key operational issues, including national versus market-by-market tour structures, transportation logistics, and balancing creative ambitions with touring realities. A keynote Q&A with Kevin Lyman, founder of the Vans Warped Tour, moderated by OVG’s Ray Waddell, highlighted lessons learned from decades in touring production.

Pollstar Live! formally commenced on April 16, featuring a keynote session on FireAid, a large-scale benefit concert, with panelists including members of the Azoff family, Joel Gallen, Dan Griffis, Geni Lincoln, Allison Statter, and Gillian Zucker. The event also included sessions on global market expansion—particularly South Asia—as well as legislative discussions such as California Assembly Bill 1349, with input from Assemblyman Isaac Bryan.

Additional programming featured artist and executive conversations. Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon participated in a Rainmakers session with CAA’s Rob Light, while Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda joined media host Zach Sang to discuss touring and the band’s recent relaunch.

The 36th Annual Pollstar Awards took place on the evening of April 16, hosted by iHeartRadio’s Valentine. Awards recognized touring artists and industry stakeholders including Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Usher, and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band. Dead & Company accepted Residency of the Year, while Missy Elliott and Eddie Vedder accepted awards for Hip-Hop Tour of the Year and Music Festival of the Year, respectively. Irving Azoff and Coran Capshaw were co-recipients of the Personal Manager of the Year award.

Special honors were presented to Steve Ballmer (Visionary Award), the late Gary Kurfirst (Lifetime Achievement), and the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees: Stevie Nicks, Barrie Marshall, Louis Messina, and the Ryman Auditorium. The newly established Billie Eilish Award for Sustainability recognized Climate Pledge Arena (Sustainable Venue) and UBS Arena’s Mike Sciortino (Sustainability Champion).

The final day of programming featured a keynote with Jelly Roll and Live Nation President & CEO Michael Rapino, who shared insight into Jelly Roll’s career trajectory and broader trends in country music touring.

Additional panels covered topics including mid-sized festival viability, venue technology, and emerging opportunities in the Canadian market.