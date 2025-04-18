NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users with limited or no access to the music streaming platform.

The issue was resolved within several hours, and the platform was back up and functioning, according to the company.

“All clear — thanks for your patience,” Spotify shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The company also included a link to its support account to assist customers needing additional help.

Earlier in the day, users reported difficulties accessing features on both the app and desktop site, including loading and playback issues.

Spotify did not disclose the cause of the downtime but told the Associated Press that reports of a security compromise were “completely inaccurate.”

Spotify operates in more than 180 markets worldwide and has over 260 million subscribers.