Polyphia Signs With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The progressive rock band Polyphia has become the latest act to sign a global publishing deal with Position Music.

Comprised of guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman, Polyphia’s blend of rock, hip-hop, and trap music has generated hundreds of millions of streams and video views, and a die-hard fan base.

Since their debut in Texas in 2010, Polyphia has released four studio albums — Muse (2014), Renaissance (2016), New Levels New Devils (2018), and Remember That You Will Die (2022).

Polyphia is set to hit the road as a special guest on System of a Down’s 2025 tour across the US and Canada alongside acts like Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, and Deftones.

The band is managed by Oliver Mitchell and Nick Holman of Unified Music Group.

“We are excited for Polyphia to be joining forces with Position and can’t wait for this great new chapter!” says Polyphia’s Tim Henson.

“Signing Polyphia is a huge moment for us—Tim Henson is one of the most innovative guitarists of our time, constantly pushing the boundaries of rock, hip-hop, and beyond. Their genre-defying sound and massive cultural impact make them a perfect fit for what we’re building at Position Music,” says Delmar Powell, VP of A&R at Position Music.