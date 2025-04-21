WWE Acquires Lucha Libre Promoter AAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WWE, part of Endeavor’s TKO Group Holdings, has announced plans to acquire AAA, one of Mexico’s leading lucha libre promotions, in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment company Fillip.

The deal was first revealed during the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Countdown in Las Vegas this past weekend, through a video featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Fillip Chairman Alberto Fasja, AAA’s Marisela Peña and Dorian Roldán Peña, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and El Hijo del Vikingo.

Founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña, AAA has operated as a family-owned business for more than three decades, nurturing some of the most influential talent in lucha libre history, including Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and Penta, among others.

Following the acquisition, the Peña family will continue to be involved in the company alongside WWE and Fillip, though details—including the scope of their involvement—remain unclear.

“AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world, and it’s an honor to work with the Peña family on this journey,” said Levesque. “By combining WWE’s global capabilities with AAA’s incredible tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”

“We’re excited to partner with WWE and TKO on this venture to secure AAA’s future for fans and help take the business to the next level,” said Fillip Co-Founder and Co-CEO Hugo López-Velarde.

“AAA has been a family-operated promotion for over three decades, and our trust could not be better placed than with one of the biggest sports entertainment companies in the world,” said AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by Q3 2025.