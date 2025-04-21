Reservoir Media Launches In Mumbai With PopIndia

MUMBAI, India (CelebrityAccess) — Reservoir Media, Inc. the independent music company, announced the launch of PopIndia, a new subsidiary based in Mumbai, India.

According to Reservoir, PopIndia is positioned as a full service music company, focused on signing and developing regional talent as well as acquiring recorded music catalogs.

PopIndia also serves as the sub-publisher for global music catalogs within the Indian and South Asian markets and provides music supervision and rights management solutions for regional music clients.

Reservoir Executive Vice President of International and Emerging Markets Spek (Hussain Yoosuf) has been tapped to oversee the new Indian venture while Ray Ahmed, formerly Business Development Lead of PopArabia, has been promoted to Head of Operations of PopIndia and will be based in Mumbai.

At launch, the company announced its first publishing deal with singer, songwriter, rapper, and YouTube star, Mumbai-based Sri Lankan Yohani.

The launch of PopIndia follows the mold established with similar subsidiaries as PopArabia, and highlights Reservoir’s focus on cultivating local talent across India and and the MENA region.

“I’m so excited to start this new chapter with Reservoir and PopIndia. From the moment I met Spek, Ray, and the team, I felt their genuine love for music and their belief in and support of me. I feel seen, heard, and backed by a team that truly cares. Calling Reservoir and PopIndia my new home feels right, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us,” Yohani said.

“Yohani is the real deal – an all around, singer, songwriter, rapper, and artist. Signing a publishing deal with her is a phenomenal way to kick off PopIndia. She has had immense success with South Asian fans globally, and we’re excited to be supporting her out of Mumbai with Ray leading the charge on the ground while leveraging Reservoir’s global reach to help further her success.” He added, “India’s music business is maturing, yet there remain significant gaps and opportunities. We are primed to provide bespoke services that fit the needs of the region and those of both global and regional creators,” Spek added.