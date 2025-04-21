Deadmau5 Apologizes After His Coachella Set Is Cut Short

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian music producer and DJ Deadmau5 apologized to fans after his headlining set on Coachella’s Quasar Stage on Friday night after he appeared to be intoxicated on stage.

Deadmau5, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, was performing as his Testpilot side project in a back-to-back set with Zhu when fans began sharing social media posts that appeared to show both artists drinking from cups during their performance.

During the set, Deadmau5 can be seen apparently unsteady on his feet and at one point, the music stopped as the duo were apparently asked to leave the stage.

The following day, Deadmau5 shared an image on Instagram of a water bottle along with the comment: “I don’t remember a thing. But I don’t think I had a cig? So… that’s good I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday ish.”

In a subsequent post, he was more forthcoming, noting that he was sorry about the caliber of his performance.