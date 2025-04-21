Deezer Debuts A Suite Of New Features, Including A.I. Upgrades

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Deezer, the French music streaming platform, is introducing a suite of new features designed to match the evolving habits of music fans.

The new features see Deezer build on past innovations such as Flow, SongCatcher, Music Quiz, and My Deezer Year, as well as fan-centric events like Purple Door and Deezer Live Session.

“At Deezer, we’re constantly innovating to deliver the most personalized and customizable music experience on the market,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer. “The features we’re launching today give users more control over their algorithm, greater flexibility to tailor their experience, and new ways to share music—even with friends outside Deezer. We’re committed to continually surprising fans with engaging ways to explore music.”

Four New Features for a Reimagined Music Experience

1. Total Control Over Recommendations

Launching in April, Deezer’s new algorithm customization feature allows users to fine-tune their music recommendations—putting them fully in control of discovery. For the first time in music streaming, listeners can adjust their algorithmic preferences with no limitations.

2. Enhanced App Personalization

Beginning in May, users will be able to personalize the Favorites tab for faster access to their go-to content. Playlist covers can also be customized with photos, shapes, and stickers—allowing users to visually express their style within the app.

3. Monthly Listening Insights

Expanding on the popularity of My Deezer Year, the platform will introduce My Deezer Month in early May. Fans will receive monthly updates on their top songs, artists, genres, and more—offered in an engaging, shareable format to help users understand and celebrate their musical identity.

4. Share Music Across Platforms

Starting in late April, Deezer will roll out a universal sharing link that allows users to share tracks with friends on other streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. This complements Shaker, Deezer’s feature for building shared playlists—even with people who aren’t on Deezer.