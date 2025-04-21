Sasha Colby Announces A North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — International drag icon Sasha Colby and Live Nation are teaming up for a major theater tour of North America.

The 28-date tour kicks off on September 16 at Moore Theatre in Seattle and will hit major markets across the U.S. before wrapping with a hometown show at Honolulu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall on November 15.

A staple of the American drag scene, Colby is also the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, becoming the first Hawaiian and the first trans contestant to claim the crown.

Colby’s ‘Stripped II’ tour follows her successful Stripped tour, which concluded last April.

SASHA COLBY: STRIPPED II 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 16 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Wed Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre*

Fri Sep 19 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Tue Sep 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Sep 24 – San Diego, CA – Observatory SD

Fri Sep 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Tue Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Wed Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Summit

Fri Oct 03 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sat Oct 04 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sun Oct 05 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Tue Oct 07 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu Oct 09 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Tue Oct 14 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre*

Wed Oct 15 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Fri Oct 17 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Sat Oct 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom*

Tue Oct 21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Thu Oct 23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Tue Oct 28 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

Sat Nov 01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Nov 02 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Tue Nov 04 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Nov 06 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Fri Nov 07 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Thu Nov 13 – Kahului, HI – Maui Arts and Cultural Center*

Sat Nov 15 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

*Non Live Nation Show