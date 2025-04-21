Sasha Colby Announces A North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — International drag icon Sasha Colby and Live Nation are teaming up for a major theater tour of North America.
The 28-date tour kicks off on September 16 at Moore Theatre in Seattle and will hit major markets across the U.S. before wrapping with a hometown show at Honolulu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall on November 15.
A staple of the American drag scene, Colby is also the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, becoming the first Hawaiian and the first trans contestant to claim the crown.
Colby’s ‘Stripped II’ tour follows her successful Stripped tour, which concluded last April.
SASHA COLBY: STRIPPED II 2025 TOUR DATES:
Tue Sep 16 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Wed Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre*
Fri Sep 19 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
Tue Sep 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Sep 24 – San Diego, CA – Observatory SD
Fri Sep 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Tue Sep 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Wed Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Summit
Fri Oct 03 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Sat Oct 04 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Sun Oct 05 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Tue Oct 07 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Thu Oct 09 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Tue Oct 14 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre*
Wed Oct 15 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Fri Oct 17 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
Sat Oct 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom*
Tue Oct 21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Thu Oct 23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Tue Oct 28 – New York, NY – The Town Hall
Sat Nov 01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sun Nov 02 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Tue Nov 04 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Nov 06 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Fri Nov 07 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sat Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Thu Nov 13 – Kahului, HI – Maui Arts and Cultural Center*
Sat Nov 15 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
*Non Live Nation Show