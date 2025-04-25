Zach Named New Male Artist of the Year For 2025 By The Academy Of Country Music

WILMINGTON, DE (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the 60th annual ACM Awards on May 8, the Academy of Country Music revealed that rising country star Zach Top has been named the ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year for 2025.

The ACM enlisted veteran country duo Brooks & Dunn to break the news via livestream to Top ahead of his sold-out performance at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, Delaware, on April 24, as part of his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour.

“I couldn’t be more honored, and I can’t say a big enough thank-you to my fans for loving music and loving what we do on the road and listening to the songs every day,” Top said after being handed his ACM New Male Artist of the Year Award. “It means the world to me. I’ve always wanted to just play and sing for a living, and I get to do that now—and it’s cool to be able to get a little trophy every now and then to let us know that we’re doing good doing it. So thank you so much. This is beautiful.”

The win comes amid a breakthrough moment for Top, whose debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, earned more than 3.5 million streams in its first week of release in April 2024.

On his Cold Beer & Country Music headlining tour, Top has been performing in front of sold-out crowds, with stops at venues including New York’s Terminal 5, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, among others.

The 60th annual ACM Awards will take place on May 8 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with Reba McEntire serving as host. The show will be livestreamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.