Australia’s Bluefest To Return In 2026

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Reports of the demise of Australia’s long-running Bluesfest appear to have been greatly exaggerated. Festival director and promoter Peter Noble has confirmed that the storied event will return in 2026.

News of the revival follows a successful 2025 edition, which had initially been promoted as the festival’s final bow.

“We’ve had the highest attendance of any Australian festival since pre-COVID, with 112,000 attendances — the third-biggest event in the history of the festival. Festivals are back,” said Bluesfest Director Peter Noble.

“We’re the top-selling festival in the country, and we’ve worked hard to get here,” Noble added.

Founded in 1990, Bluesfest is held annually in New South Wales over the Easter weekend. It features a slate of blues, roots, and contemporary music, showcasing both Australian and international talent.

Noble, who acquired sole ownership of the festival in 2008 from a consortium that included Michael Chugg, Daryl Herbert, and Glenn Wheatley, first joined the Bluesfest team in 1994.

According to Noble, the overwhelming support from fans played a key role in the decision to continue.

“That support means Bluesfest fans have kept this dream alive,” Noble said. “It’s a clarion call for me. People want this event. People want it to continue.”