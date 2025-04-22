Warner Music Group Partners With Anjula Acharia To Amplify South Asian Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has announced a new joint venture with noted music entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, Founder of 5 Junction, to discover and develop South Asian artists in the U.S., while also amplifying existing talent on WMG’s global roster.

As part of the partnership, 5 Junction will work closely with Los Angeles-based Warner Records, led by Co-Chairman and COO Tom Corson and Co-Chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

The collaboration will also include WMG India, whose team has expanded its focus on South Asia in recent years. Notable signings include Diljit Dosanjh—who performed the largest Punjabi concert outside India with a sold-out show in Canada—along with King and Jasleen Royal, whose songs were the first and second from Indian artists to ever reach Spotify’s Global Top 25.

The new imprint will further partner with Toronto-based 91 North Records, a joint venture between Warner Music India and Warner Music Canada, focused on South Asian music in the Canadian market.

“Bringing South Asian talent to Western audiences and beyond isn’t about trends—it’s about truth. Growing up between cultures, I always knew our stories had global power. My mission has been to translate that and show the world that representation isn’t a favor—it’s a force. Whether it’s music, identity, marketing, or scale, moving fluidly between the intersection of culture and commerce is where the magic happens,” said Acharia.

“We’ve seen major cultural collaborations—King and Nick Jonas, Diljit and Sia, Karan Aujla and OneRepublic. For the first time ever, we saw Diljit perform at Coachella and sell out arenas across North America. But we’re only at the starting line of what’s to come as we double down on South Asian music’s potential in the world’s largest music market,” added Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India.