Diplo Signs An Admin Deal With WCM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning DJ, producer, and label executive Diplo has signed a worldwide administration deal with Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing division of Warner Music Group.

With a career that spans two decades, Diplo has a catalog full of dance and crossover hits, including songs such as “Where Are Ü Now” with Skrillex and Justin Bieber, “Heartless” ft. Morgan Wallen, “Heartbroken” with Jessie Murph and Polo G, “Cold Water” (as Major Lazer) ft. Justin Bieber and MØ, “Paper Planes” by M.I.A., and “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé, among others.

Diplo is also a member of the electronic music trio Major Lazer, the EDM group behind monster hits such as “Lean On,” a collaboration with DJ Snake and MØ, which became a global hit, topping charts worldwide and amassing billions of streams.

“The Warner Chappell team is uniquely set up to address my many endeavors and projects whether it be producing for other artists, releasing my own music, or collaborating on records. They have an immensely skilled, forward thinking staff that I feel can help complement how I approach making and placing music. In addition, I am excited to bring it full circle with Carianne Marshall who played such an integral role in my early success.”

Diplo is a visionary creative whose multi-faceted success includes pushing boundaries with his own projects, creating cross-genre hits for others, and breaking talent through collaboration. It takes a rare kind of talent to be able to build and sustain a successful career that spans multiple decades – something Diplo has done almost effortlessly, and we’re so honored to help amplify his legacy even more,” added Gabz Landman, Senior Vice President, A&R, WCM.