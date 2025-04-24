Warp Publishing Signs With IMPEL

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warp Publishing, the publishing division of the pioneering independent label Warp Records, announced it has joined the digital music licensing agency IMPEL.

Warp Publishing represents a roster that includes influential artists, songwriters, and composers such as Boards of Canada, Slowdive, Khruangbin, Danny Brown, Speakers Corner Quartet, Autechre, Yves Tumor, Death Grips, Guy Sigsworth, Dry Cleaning, Kelsey Lu, Daniel Lopatin and many more.

It also represents a number of music catalogs on behalf of other companies including Psychotic Reaction Music, Inni Music and Infine Music.

“Warp is an iconic name in the independent music community with a tremendous history and a strong track record of success. We’re delighted to welcome them to IMPEL and appreciate the trust they are putting in us. As well as adding a fantastic catalogue to our collective licensing repertoire, the expertise, insight and creativity of the Warp team will be a great addition to our community of independent music publishers around the world,” stated IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams.

“We’re really pleased to be joining IMPEL and to be part of a community that so clearly shares our values of independence, transparency and innovation. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever to have collective licensing partners who understand and represent the needs of forward-thinking publishers. We’re looking forward to working alongside the IMPEL team and its members to help shape a fairer and more dynamic future for songwriters and rightsholders,” added Warp Publishing’s Head of Publishing Administration María Navarro.