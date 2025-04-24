Bryan Adams Announces The ‘Roll With The Punches’ North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams has revealed plans for his biggest North American tour in decades with the Roll With The Punches Tour.

The tour kicks off at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC, and runs through November 26th, when Adams is scheduled to perform at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Along the way, he’s slated to perform in major markets such as Los Angeles, Toronto, Miami, and New York, among others.

“I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll With The Punches Tour. We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album,” Adams said.

Special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have been announced as support for all U.S. shows. The Sheepdogs will provide direct support for Canadian dates, with the exception of scheduled performances in Calgary and Kelowna, where Amanda Marshall has been recruited for a support role.

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES” NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 11 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre*

Fri Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Sat Sep 13 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre*

Tue Sep 23 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre*

Wed Sep 24 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place+

Fri Sep 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome+

Sat Sep 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Sun Sep 28 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre*

Mon Sep 29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*

Thu Oct 2 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre*

Fri Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

Sat Oct 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*

Sun Oct 5 – Windsor, ON – Caesars*

Tue Oct 7 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre*

Wed Oct 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

Thu Oct 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*

Sat Oct 11 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre*

Sun Oct 12 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre*

Wed Oct 15 – St. John’s, NL – Mary Brown’s Centre*

Sat Oct 25 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

Sun Oct 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

Wed Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

Sat Nov 1 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena^

Sun Nov 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^

Mon Nov 3 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^

Wed Nov 5 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center^

Thu Nov 6 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena^

Fri Nov 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

Sun Nov 9 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^

Mon Nov 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Thu Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Sat Nov 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^

Sun Nov 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Tue Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Nov 19 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center^

Fri Nov 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^

Sat Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^

Mon Nov 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Wed Nov 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

*With The Sheepdogs

^With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

+With Amanda Marshall