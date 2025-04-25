UMG Nashville Rebrands As MCA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced that it is officially reviving the Music Corporation of America (MCA) brand for its operations in Nashville.

Led by President & CEO Mike Harris and Chief Creative Officer Dave Cobb, Universal’s MCA portfolio includes the frontline labels Mercury Nashville, EMI Nashville, Capitol Nashville, and MCA Nashville, along with the newly launched Lucille Records, founded by Cobb.

At launch, the MCA team also includes Katie McCartney as EVP/General Manager and Tom LaScola, who will serve as Head of Artist and Audience Strategy through an alliance with his company, The Trenches.

MCA has also appointed local Nashville songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon as the label’s “Song Buddy.” The newly created role, Universal said, reflects “a deep commitment to the vital role songwriters play in the local creative ecosystem.”

As part of the revival of the MCA brand, the label will continue to invest in innovative ventures across the sector, the company added.

“With the popularity of country music and the tremendous impact that it continues to make in popular culture, we recognize the importance of Nashville and the impact it has always made in America,” said Mike Harris. “The incredible staff of these labels will operate with a sense of independence and autonomy, but with a pursuit of excellence and healthy competition as a shared agenda.”

“I want to let the art lead, embrace community, and approach the business with intention,” said Dave Cobb. “We show up, work hard, and put artists, songwriters, community, and fans first. We want to get this right for them. That’s what this is all about.”